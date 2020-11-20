Sola Shittu, Gombe

GOMBE State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya on Thursday urged public office holders to be on the good side of the law by declaring their assets to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

This, he said, is to conform to his administration’s policy of transparency, accountability and probity in governance.

The governor spoke while declaring open a one-day workshop on ‘Strict Compliance with Assets Declaration and Code of Conduct for Public Officials’, organised by GO-GETTER Consulting Ltd, Code of Conduct Bureau and Gombe State Government.

Yahaya described the workshop as timely, considering his administration’s commitment to reforming and strengthening the public service sector for effective and efficient service delivery.

He said the CCB is a pioneer anti- corruption agency established to tackle corruption and end corrupt conduct among public officials.

“Initially established by an act of the parliament, the bureau was subsequently institutionalised to the provision of the fifth schedule of the 1999 Constitution,” he said.

In view of this, the governor said the bureau was at the forefront of promoting accountability, probity and transparency in the public service, adding that the workshop, which would be in phases, would involve public officials across the three arms of government, beginning with the executive.

He urged people to participate in the discussions and avail themselves of the regulations governing assets ownership and declaration for public officials.

“I have no doubt that the facilitators will do justice to the topics to be discussed. I will like to crave the indulgence of the public to the grave consequences of non-compliance with the provision of the CCB.”