Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state on Thursday continued his sacking spree in the state as he sacked the coordinators of Ivo and Echiele Development Centres, Okorie Daniel and Fabian Ovoke, respectively.

According to Punch The Governor sacked members of Commissions and Boards, whose appointments are not tenured by law.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, announced this on the state-owned radio station, the Ebonyi Broadcasting Corporation, on Thursday.

Ugbala said, “His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr Dr David Nweze Umahi, FNSE, FNATE, has approved the removal from office of the following Coordinators of Development Centers in Ebonyi State. Okorie Daniel of Ivo D/C and Fabian Ivoke of Echiele D/C.

“Consequently, the former officials are directed to hand over all government property in their possession to the Secretary to the State Government/Coordinating Commissioner before the close of work on Thursday, 26th November, 2020. Please, ensure strict compliance with the directive.”

This is happening after the Governor on Tuesday 24 of November relieved 16 aides from various local governments in the state of their position.

The boards dissolved are for the Ebonyi State University Governing Council and the Ebonyi State College of Education, Ikwo. The two boards are headed by Ambassador Franklin Ogbuewu and a former Minister of State for Health, Fidelis Nwankwo.

Mr Ugbala said the dissolution of the two boards was to enthrone efficiency in service delivery. The statement reads: “In the further effort of Ebonyi State Government to enthrone efficiency in service delivery, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr David Nweze Umahi, has approved the dissolution of the Ebonyi State University Governing Council and the Ebonyi State College of Education, Ikwo Governing Board with immediate effect.

“The Chairmen and members of the affected Council and Board are directed to hand over all government property in their possession to the Vice Chancellor and the Provost respectively before the close of work on Tuesday, 24th November, 2020.

“Copies of the handover notes should be submitted to the Secretary to the State Government/Coordinating Commissioner without delay. All concerned are to ensure strict compliance,” the statement added.

