Tunji Adegboyega

IT is just as well that some governors have realised the security implications of the demoralisation of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) over the #EndSARS protests that rocked the country for the better part of last month. Some of them (governors) have therefore started fence-mending overtures to officers and men of the force. Perhaps the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was the first to do that. If he was not, then he must have been one of the first governors to do that. I watched with rapt attention as he addressed the officers and men of the Lagos State Police Command and felt impressed with his decision to address the gathering. Officers and men of the NPF generally, not just the Lagos State Police Command, need such words of encouragement.

Some other governors have similarly done the same thing and, just like the Lagos State government, made commitments about rebuilding police stations vandalised during the #EndSARS protests. Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has pledged, among others, to pay the hospital bills of police officers that were injured during the crisis while Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has assured that families of policemen who died as a result of the hijack of the #EndSARS protests by hoodlums would benefit from a N500million compensation fund that the state has earmarked for the purpose. Some other governors have made similar gestures while it is expected that others will still do something.

None of these acts will bring back policemen who lost their lives during the crisis. But they would serve as motivation to the police officers still in service, that government and the people appreciate them and their efforts in combating crimes. No matter what we might have against the police, it is still better to have them around. The force, like other professions, has its own bad eggs, no doubt. And bad eggs anywhere, no matter how few or little, will always spoil the broth. The problem is that we don’t have institutions to deal with such issues as they arise, and without prompting, except when the public r ose in anger.

On this same page, I had on occasions when the police did some things marveled at their capacity to burst crimes despite the endemic challenges inherent in the system. Even their counterparts in more developed countries would be wondering how they are coping, given the challenges of poor pay, Ill-motivation, antiquated equipment, inadequate training and what have you that they battle daily. I know that some years back, some of our journalists who had cause to go abroad to report sports or an event like the American election always came back with amazing stories of their counterparts doing the job with relative ease because they had all that it takes to function in that manner while the Nigerian journalists would be running from pillar to post, sweating like Christmas goats, just in their efforts to send their stories back home.

The Federal Government should take responsibility for whatever has happened in connection with the #EndSARS protest and its hijack by hoodlums. Bad governance is at the root of it all. Casualties mounted because policemen were ordered not to shoot, yet non-lethal tools for quelling riots were not available.

Many people, including my humble self, have said that and there is no point belabouring that aspect of bad governance. One point that has not been well highlighted in all of these, however, is the fact that much of the destruction that trailed the hoodlums’ version of the movement would have been averted or minimised if the police had the appropriate non-lethal tools for protest/riot management. We did not see much use of teargas; water canon was virtually missing in action, pepper spray and all of that were not seen to have been used apparently because the police did not have or they did not have enough. For the police force, these are scarce, even if essential commodities. Imagine the police having ordinary teargas in sufficient quantity, some of their stations and barracks razed by hoodlums would have been spared because the teargas would have been able to destabilise the protesters bent on committing crime rather than genuinely protesting police brutality.

Now, many policemen don’t have police stations; many don’t even have roofs over their heads, many of them have died in the course of the crisis. The question we should be asking ourselves is whose purpose any or all of these would serve if not the criminals’? Even before now, we’ve been having issues with proliferation of arms in the country. We’ve been having complaints of police stations not having money for common things as statement sheets, petrol for their patrol vans such that they could not promptly respond to distress calls. They said 50 policemen-in-training no longer share one fish head, that things have improved, but are the trainees having anything near what they should have to make them get the best of training that would not make them hostile to the society after training?

If things were this bad in the police force even in the best of times, we can only imagine what is to come now that some of those rickety police stations and barracks had been reduced to ashes, and guns meant for policemen have found their way into the wrong hands. I guess not many governors are asking those who stole police guns during the crisis to return them because they know the futility of making such rhetorical request or order: those who stole them are criminals who had been looking for the opportunity to have access to the guns, pure and simple. They were not part of the #EndSARSprotesters. So, no amount of entreaties or threats would make them return the guns.

In all of these, it bears restating that the Federal Government cannot maintain a central police force. If it can, the tale of the police would not be this woeful. It is not that the government, in theory, does not acknowledge that maintenance of security is the primary responsibility of any government properly so-called. But that is acknowledged more in its political rhetoric than action. It is because the Federal Government cannot adequately secure the country internally that made several states to set up security trust fund. Lagos, for example, has been supporting the federal police with billions of Naira spent not only on equipment but also on the officers and men, just to motivate them. If care is not taken, all of these efforts would amount to naught now that guns are in wrong hands and the Yuletide is around the corner. Lagos, we should remind ourselves, used to be a hell of a place at year-ends until the state government started to support the NPF.

So, one cannot blame governors who are now making overtures to the police to return to their duty posts. The governors know that the buck stops at their desks. When federal roads are bad, people don’t remember Abuja; it is the governor’s they call on to help them. Despite the fact that in theory, governors are the chief security officers of their states, practically, they have no control over any arm of the federal security agencies, not even the police that some of them cough up humongous amounts of money to keep alive in their states. Commissioners of Police in the states must get clearance from the Inspector-General of Police who in turn must seek approval from the President and Commander-in-Chief before doing any governor’s bidding.

It is high time the Federal Government shed this toga of greed over what it lacks the resources to effectively maintain by facilitating the establishment of state police. At this point, it is visible to the blind, audible to the deaf, and perhaps perceivable even to the dead, that the country’s security needs are beyond the one-cap-fits-all approach of the Federal Government. Some northern governors restated this point when they said they preferred the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) that people in the south rejected.

It is hoped that the police stations that are coming will be befitting; more like the palace that got burnt, which can only beget a better edifice.

I lost a friend, John Oladele Akanbi (1959-2020)

FOR myself and my friend, John Oladele Akanbi, the saying that 20 children cannot play for 20 years truly adheres. No thanks to information technology. We’ve been so far, yet seemed we were so near. I can’t believe we saw last about 23 years ago when he flew down from Kaduna for my wedding in 1997 and dashed back same day due to official exigency. I can’t believe it is already 35 years since I also left my National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC) base in Yola (then Gongola State capital, now Adamawa State) to be your Best Man at your wedding in Ogbomoso in 1995. I remember how the trio of yourself, Gabriel Dare Ekundina (now a pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God) and myself were like the typical snail and its shell at Crowther Memorial College (CMC), Lokoja (then Kwara State but now Kogi State capital). I remember how those of us who were close to you were happy over your ability to stay glued to your childhood love, Sarah Doyin (nee Ayanleke), until both of you tied the nuptial knot. Papi Joe, I remember how, after our school cert I used to travel from Lagos to Ogbomoso to enjoy the rural but peaceful life in the town, staying sometimes for about a week, drinking the best of local palm-wine. I remember how I also ‘retaliated’ when you paid me return visit in Lagos, and we spoiled ourselves with items brought from the now defunct Kingsway Stores in Marina. That was then. There indeed was a country. With our school cert salaries we would buy a lot from Kingsway then. Today, not many graduates can shop at Kingsway’s equivalents. Our minimum wage is now only worth a bag of rice.

Joe, I remember a lot. I remember how your elder brother, Uncle Tom, would counsel us on our studies. I remember your sister in Ibadan. I remember Mama at agbole Oki-Eran in Ogbomoso. I remember our last conversation on phone on your sick bed. Considering how you sounded then, I had thought you were on the way to recovery.

Joe, writing an epistle cannot bring you back to life. As many of our colleagues in school have testified, you lived a life worthy of emulation. You will be sorely missed.

John Oladele Akanbi was born on March 3, 1959 in Lokoja. He attended St. Mary Primary School in the town, from where he secured admission into CMC in 1972. From there he went to Bida Polytechnic, Bida, where he got a higher national diploma in chemical engineering before proceeding for his postgraduate diploma in the same course. He did his NYSC at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in 1984 and was employed a year later. He served in various capacities at the NNPC and Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company (KRPC) before retiring as Manager, Government Relations, in March, last year.

Joe, continue to rest in the bosom of the Lord.