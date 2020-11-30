Water Bill, Stamp Duties, other top Agenda.

By Henry Umoru

GOVERNORS of the thirty-six states of the country under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF will be meeting tomorrow, with evolving a new national security order that will ensure the safety of lives and property nationwide topping the agenda.

Recall that there have been continued cases of armed banditry, Boko Haram Insurgents, and kidnapping across the country, with the Saturday gruesome killings of rice farmers in Borno State by members of the Boko Haram.

Also to be discussed at the meeting is the controversial Water Resources Bill where they are expected to brainstorm on the last presentation of the Minister of Water Resources,



Engineer Suleiman Hussein Adamu, just as the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN will brief the governors on the update of Stamp Duty Collections.

The statement read the 22nd NGF Teleconference meeting which will hold tomorrow Wednesday has the disturbing issue of insecurity across the country as the major focus.

“As part of the effort, beginning at the subnational level, the Forum will be receiving zonal updates on SARS and Internal security at its Wednesday meeting.

“Similarly, the Forum will also revisit the issue of CACOVID palliatives with updates on its current status’ in all the states.

“Three groups will be making presentations, top of which will be a joint effort between the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, and the Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasiru el-Rufai, discussing how to access Pension Funds for Infrastructure Development in the country.

“The resolutions and matters arising from the just concluded 26th NESG summit will also feature at the meeting, just as the last but not the least presentation of the day will dwell on the medium and long term national development agenda by the Core Working Group (CWG) of the Human Capital Development program of Nigeria.

“As usual knotty issues like the Stamp Duty Collection on which a letter has been despatched to the Attorney General of the Federation seeking clarification on whose responsibility it is to collect and who owns the revenue will feature, as well as a response to the Water Resources Minister on the Water Resources Bill that has trended in the last couple of months.

“The regular SFTAS update by Mr. Ajogbasile of the NGF and the Gov Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State’s Committee update on the activities of the Presidential Task Force will be preceded by an update on a meeting with ASUU and Conference of Legislators of Nigeria COSLAN.

“The meeting will start as usual at 2 pm but governors have virtual access to it from 1 pm, according to the Director-General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Mr. Asishana Bayo Okauru.”