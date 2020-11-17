Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

THE Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has said the actions and inactions of federal and state governments are responsible for the untimely deaths of pensioners.

It lamented the delay in the release of pensions meant for its members, saying some of them have died while chasing their entitlements.

The National President of NUP, Dr. Abel Afolayan, decried the non- implementation of minimum pension for their members in line with the national minimum wage passed by President Muhammadu Buhari in April.

Afolayan, who spoke during the National Executive Council meeting of the pensioners’ body in Abuja, said some governors were yet to reflect the minimum pension passed by the former President Goodluck Jonathan administration.

He said: “May I clearly state this today that it is not the corona or any other virus that is killing pensioners, it is the government actions and inactions that are sending them to their early graves.

“After COVID-19 period, our loud unanimous call to the federal and state governments is to ensure that pensioners’ welfare is made number one in whatever they do at all times.”