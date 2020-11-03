By Eric Ikhilae, Abuja

Governors of 36 states are to meet on Wednesday to review effects of the just- ended #EndSARS protests in relation to internal security, the distribution of COVID-19 palliatives and other related issues.

The Head, Media and Public Affairs, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the issues would form the main focus of the 21st NGF teleconference meeting scheduled for 2pm on November 4.

Bello-Barkindo said, by the invitation sent to NGF members by the Director General, Asishana Okauru, the Governors would be reviewing the internal security situation in the country and the status of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) whose activities in some parts of the country led to the recent nationwide demonstrations.

He added: “Along with this is the overview from different quarters arising from the CACOVID palliatives flag-offs cum distribution and the subsequent indiscriminate looting of various warehouses throughout the country, which resulted from the demonstrations.

“As usual, the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr John Kayode Fayemi will remark on the most contemporary issues affecting the country since the last (20th NGF Teleconference) meeting.

“In this regard, the Ekiti State Governor will be addressing his colleagues on several issues including a feedback from the villa on the UBEC counterpart funding as schools are beginning to reopen nationwide and the 50th anniversary of Arewa, which took place in Kaduna at the weekend where the Chairman and a host of northern governors were in attendance.

“Only one presentation is on the schedule for Wednesday’s meeting. It is the Digital Curriculum Initiative for Basic and secondary Education ingeniously tagged the e-Gamma solutions ltd.

“Before the floor is open for any other business, the regular updates on the States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme and the Governor Okowa Committee which liaises between the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID19 and the NGF will both provide an update.

“Governors are expected, according to the NGF Director General, to join the virtual meeting at 1pm as proceedings commence at 2pm prompt.”