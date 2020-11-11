Our Reporter

THE Federal Government, through Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), has donated medical equipment to Enugu State.

Commissioner for Special Duties and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Mrs. Mabel Agbo presented the items on Tuesday.

She said: “Today, SDGs formally presents 12 cartons of face masks, 100 automated hospital beds, 100 bedside lockers, 100 pillows and others to Enugu State as palliatives from the Federal Government.”

Commissioner for Health Prof. Emmanuel Obi, who received the items, praised the Federal Government and SDGs for the gesture.

“It is my honour, and on behalf of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, to say thank you to President Muhammadu Buhari. We will ensure that these items are used for the good of the people,” Obi said.