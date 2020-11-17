Nigerian Musician, Seun Kuti who is also the youngest son of famous afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, has said that the government has threatened to close down the New Afrika Shrine located in the Ikeja area of Lagos State.

Kuti disclosed this in a post on his Instagram handle on Monday.

According to him, plans had been underway to hold the event tagged Mass Meeting #EndSARS Movement, Lessons and Tasks, today.

But the government reached out to his eldest sister Yeni Kuti and threatened to close the shrine if the event takes place, with a letter backing up the threat.

Kuti said although he respects his family’s decision not to hold the event any longer, he will still go ahead with “all the other organisations to launch The Movement Of The People tomorrow and start our political resistance to the tyranny of this oppressive regime”.

He criticised the government for what he described as their plans to ban citizens’ right of association, stressing that “this is just a meeting”.

“Why are they afraid of the people organising? What is democratic about this act? The last time we tried to launch the government quickly called curfew and this time they have used threat but you can’t stop the will of the people,” he added.

Seun Kuti has been one of the prominent voices in the #EndSARS movement as well as in the calls for an end to police brutality and better governance in Nigeria.

Read Also: #EndSARS: Police Prevent Family Members, Journalists From Entering Court As Eromosele’s Trial Begins