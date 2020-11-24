A former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has countered British lawmaker, Tom Tugendhat’s claim of former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon exiting power with half of Nigeria’s Central Bank.

Tugendhat said this while contributing to the debate on possible sanctions against the Nigerian government over human right abuses during the #EndSARS protest.

He said, “What we are seeing in Nigeria today is part of that story. It is a tragedy we are all witnessing because we see things falling apart. The problem this time is not foreign pressure known as colonialism. The pressure instead is corruption and violence and attempts at control.

“We need to call out the corruption, we need to use the powers that we have in this country to stop those who are profiting from the wealth of that great nation and hiding it here. Now some people will remember when general Gowon left Nigeria, he took half of the Central Bank, so it is said, and moved to London.

“We know today, even now in this great city of ours, there are sadly some people who have taken the wealth of Nigerian people and hidden their ill-gotten gains here. We know that our banks sadly have been used for that profit or that illegal transfer of asset and that means that the UK is in a unique position in being able to actually do something to really exert pressure on those who have robbed Nigerians.”