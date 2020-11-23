Four robbery suspects, while on the run on Friday night, were shot dead by men of the Delta State Police Command, in collaboration with a vigilante group in Oviorie Community, Ethiope East council area of Delta state, The Nation reports.

The suspects were allegedly gunned down shortly after they robbed some residents of the community and engaged the police team deployed to the area in a gun battle for over 30 minutes.

While four members of the robbery gang were killed, others reportedly escaped during the gun exchange.

Arms recovered from the deceased suspects include two locally made guns and a tricycle.

Confirming the incident on Monday, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said the late armed robbers were operating at Oviorie and Ovu communities when they were killed, adding that efforts are on to nab other fleeing suspects.

See graphic pictures from the scene below:

