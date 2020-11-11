In a new mob attack, a yet to be identified man was on Tuesday evening, burnt to death by an angry mob for attempting to steal a motorcycle in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The motorcycle thief shot the bike rider, however, the bullet did not penetrate his body.

Residents and Okada riders reportedly chased and caught up with him along the Old Otukpo road near Hotel Bobec and burnt him beyond recognition.

This development caused a partial breakdown of law and order in the area as some residents kicked against the mob action saying the suspect should have been handed over to the police rather than being lynched.

An eyewitness said, ” Why won’t the okada man protect his body against the gunshot when he bought the bike for over 200k?

“Why can’t you do the same thing the okada man did to get the bike, most of them ride these motocycles on higher purchase and join contributions. It’s not easy for them too but they manage to save and get theirs.”

See graphic photos from the scene:

The Spokesperson of the Benue State Police Command has said investigations are ongoing and a statement concerning the incident will be issued in due time.

