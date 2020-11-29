On Thursday 26th November, premium entertainment space – LiVE Lounge hosted renowned Nigerian band; Alternate Sound to it’s highly-anticipated headline session tagged “ALTERNATE SOUND ROOM” at Idejo street in Victoria Island.

The experience kicked off with soft sounds from the resident DJ which elevated the mood and warmth of the venue. Decked out in an all-white ensemble, the four-man live band mounted the stage to start off what was admittedly a night of great memories, good food and high energy vibrations.

The 3-hour non-stop performance saw guests bumping to international classics from Drake, Beyonce, Jamie Foxx, T-Pain, to smooth transitions of Omah Lay, Naira Marley, Wizkid and others. The band also performed their first ever single – “Spending” featuring sensational singer; Okiemute to the cheers from all in attendance. Other performers of the night included T-Classic, Skales and Reekado Banks.

In attendance were industry executives and players such as Don jazzy and the Mavin Crew, artistes like Dr Sid, Crayon, Praiz and DJ Obi, actors like Toni Tones and Udoka Oyeka, Fashion Editor; Latasha Ngwube and On Air Personality; Kemi Smallz amongst a host of others.

Some of the highlights of the evening, included electrifying music performances and the amazing ambience of the venue. Guests were treated to a range of signature cocktails alongside a tasty menu of finger food and platters which they relished with unbridled excitement.

The LiVE! Green Room provided a calm atmosphere for the band members before and after their performance. They were fully catered to with drinks and food and had a perfect view of the stage on a TV screen. The space is very essential for performing artists as it gives them “the calm before the storm” vibe.

Having delivered word-class live entertainment and executed home experiences such as “Laugh Out LiVE!” On Wednesday with Basketmouth and Friends, “Ladies Night” on Thursdays, guest LiVE! band performances on Fridays, and Live! Unplugged Sessions on Sundays, LiVE! Lounge remains an expression of its unapologetic space, presenting an intimate home-away from home experience, even to the most discerning guest.

