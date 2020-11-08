Twenty-five years after conception of Green Pasture Estate, the groundbreaking was performed with the aim of impacting positively low-income earners.

The Estate, situated at Igbo Iwaju Village, Shimawa, Ogun State, will have 1,000 low-cost housing units and all paraphernalia of estate facilities in line with global standard.

Funded by the Federal Government’s Family Home Funds Limited, the first phase of the estate, estimated to be 250 houses, will be ready within the next five months, the consortium handling the Project, Dutum Company Limited and DFD Smartech Limited, declared.

At the event, Managing Director, Dutum Group, Mr. Temitope Runsewe, said the project was conceptualised in November 1995, and the groundbreaking ceremony-taking place in November 2020, 25 years later, was an indication that the project is divine.

“Let me say very expressly that we appreciate God that this event is happening today. But our greatest joy would be exhibited, when we are handing over keys of the first phase of this project, which is about 250 houses to the owners,” Runsewe, said.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Family Homes Funds, Mr. Femi Adewole, said the aim of the organisation is to banish homelessness among low income-earning Nigerians.

He noted that the organisation has spent over N100b on construction of low cost housing units for the Federal Government, stating that this is the first time the company will execute a project in collaboration with private sectors.