By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Several motorists and commuters were stranded in traffic gridlock in the early hours on Thursday for several hours, following a lone accident involving a truck conveying HDF boards (plywoods) at Ojuelegba Bridge, outward Stadium, Surulere Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Fortunately, there was no loss of life or casualty recorded in the incident.

Motorists were seen stranded in the standstill traffic situation in the axis while others made frantic effort to detour to alternative routes.

There were long queues of vehicles as they got stuck in the standstill traffic situation while the recovery operation lasted.

Director-General, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu who confirmed the incident, attributed overloading and improper latching as the primary cause of the accident.

Information gathered revealed that the boards (plywoods) fell off the truck at about 10 am, when the truck tilted while ascending the bridge.

The situation led to obstruction of vehicular movement in the axis for several axis before the truck was recovered from the road at about 2. 45 pm.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, “The Agency’s Response Team alongside LASTMA, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC and Nigeria Police are responders who raced to the scene to restore normalcy

“The chaotic traffic was controlled by LASTMA official and later brought under control.”

Vanguard News Nigeria