Giesbrecht said he decided to leave the area out of respect for the bear family

The mother bear stood on her hind legs and walked up to Giesbrecht’s truck

The pair were about to begin a deer hunt when a bear and three cubs showed up

Hunter Justin Giesbrecht was with his father outside Edson in Alberta, Canada

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline

Published: 05:16 EST, 13 November 2020 | Updated: 08:21 EST, 13 November 2020

This is the moment a hunter and his father encountered a female bear who stood up on her hind legs to protect her three cubs.

Justin Giesbrecht and his father were planing to hunt deer outside Edson, Edmonton in Alberta, Canada on October 31.

Mr Giesbrecht and his father were still in their pick up truck when the bear family strode into view.

At one stage the mother bear stood on her hind legs and filled the truck’s entire windscreen

Justin Giesbrecht spotted the three cubs and their mother while parking his pick-up truck

Hunter Justin Giesbrecht, pictured, was on an expedition with his father in Edson, near Edmonton, Canada when they saw a large female bear and her three cubs

The large mother walked over towards the truck to warn the men away from the area

After a few moments, the female bear ambled over towards the truck and stood up to her full eight-foot height in an effort to intimidate the two men.

Mr Giesbrecht said: ‘We were out hunting deer. We left the area out of respect for the grizzly family.

According to CTV News: ‘We parked and decided to go in for a hike and see what we could find, but the moment I got out, I could see the mother bear came. So we were like, “Uhhh, let’s hold on a minute here”, and then three cubs popped out, and we were like, “Well, we’ll stay in the truck and see what happens.”‘

After spotting the bears, Mr Giesbrecht pulled out his camera phone and started filming.

Grizzly bear Common Name: Grizzly bear Scientific name: Ursus arctos horriblis Type: Mammal Diet: Omnivore Average life span: 25 years Height: 5-8ft Weight: 800lbs

He said: ‘I’ve seen a lot of grizzlies, but not with three healthy cubs like that.

‘All of a sudden she goes to the front, disappears. I thought she was just going to walk by, and then all of a sudden, whoa! She just caught me off guard. It was amazing to see.’

He told Yahoo News: ‘It was an awesome experience for sure,” he said. “And you can’t really see it in the video. But my truck was kind of parked in the ditch so the front end was actually up really high. She’s a lot taller than the video shows. So I was just like, whoa!’

However, the presence of the bear disrupted the planned hunting expedition.

He added: ‘You could tell the deer were quite agitated and they were running around in circles. So I didn’t think it was a good idea to try and go after them after that.”.

Usually with grizzly bears, once they hear a shot, they’ll come investigate. And given that they have three cubs to feed. They’d probably take over quite fast.’