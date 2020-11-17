A rights advocacy group, Network for Democracy and Development (NDD), has appealed to the federal and state governments to save public universities from avoidable collapse.

The non-profit organisation also pleaded with both the government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to ”show courage by working out mutually-benefiting compromises in the overall interest of the students, the education sector and the nation.”

ASUU has been on a nationwide strike since March 23 to demand their revitalisation allowance, Earned Academic Allowances (EAA), renegotiation of the 2009 agreement, visitation panels, among others.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how ASUU asked the federal government to discard the payment platform, IPPIS, as a condition to call off the eight- month-old strike in the country.

The union also said that what has stalled the discussion is the government insisting that payment of the withheld salaries and other entitlements of lecturers would only be effected through IPPIS.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, on November 4, said the federal government’s representatives in the meeting will ASUU will reconvene to agree on the government’s final position.

The government is yet to make its decision public.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Tajudeen Alabede, and Director of Public Affairs, Abdul-Wasi Moshood, the NDD Monday night said academic activities remain suspended in public universities due to the inability of the federal government and ASUU to reach an amicable resolution of their differences.

“COVID-19 pandemic can no longer be an alibi as virtual learning has now become a mainstream method of learning. NDD, therefore, urges the leadership of ASUU to look at the bigger picture and, as a first step, agree to resume academic activities. We believe that negotiations and resumption of work are not mutually exclusive realities,” the statement reads.

The advocacy group also advised the federal government to make it a duty to honour its commitments arising from negotiations.

“The legal principle of _pacta sunt servanda_ (“agreements must be kept”) should be held sacrosanct at all times.

“Governments and university administrators should take steps to make learning, both offline and online, a pleasant reality for the students,” the statement reads.