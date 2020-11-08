Process Ongoing, Says Anti-graft Body

A group, under the auspices of Concerned Nigerians has berated the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over failure to re-arraign the current Senate Chief whip and former Governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor Kalu for alleged diversion of N7.1b as a governor.

Kalu was sentenced to 12-year jail term and has served about six months in prison for stealing from the state treasury before he was released on May 8, 2020 by the Supreme Court in a unanimous decision by a seven-man panel, led by Justice Amina Augie on a technical ground that Mr. Idris should not have continued to hear the case, having been elevated to the appeal court.

The group’s convener, Deji Adeyanju, who spoke in Abuja on Friday, after submitting a letter of reminder to the commission on the subject matter, vowed to approach the court, if the commission fails to discharge its constitutional mandate.

Adeyanju also urged the commission to urgently prosecute the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio over alleged fraud rocking the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

He enjoined the EFCC to consult its legal department to find a solution to the current legal tussle and ensure that justice is served.

But the EFCC Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren in a chat with The Guardian insisted that nothing is truncating Kalu’s re-arraignment, maintaining that the process is ongoing.