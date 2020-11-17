By Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

The Southern Kaduna Peace Practitioners Network has condemned the killing of the District Head of Gidan Zaki Village in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Mr Haruna Kuyet, and his son by some criminal elements in the early hours of Tuesday.

In a statement on Tuesday, SOKIPEP lamented that the killers also left life-threatening injuries on Kuyet’s wife following a severe machete attack on her.

The group, through its National Coordinator, Reverend Dauda Fadia, described the latest development as “callous, insensitive and reprehensible.”

The military under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven informed the State government of the killing of the District Head of Gidan Zaki and his son in the early hours of Tuesday in their residence at Gidan Zaki, Zangon Kataf local government.

While consoling the family of the deceased, the people of Southern Kaduna and the Government of Kaduna State over the development, the group charged security agencies to fish out the culprits for punishment.

According to the group, it was impossible to rule out assassination given the modus operandi of the killers, who it noted, carried out their action in clandestine form.

The statement reads: “We received with rude shock the barbaric, inhuman, retrogressive, and isolated dastardly attack and gruesome killing of the district head of Gidan Zaki Village in Zangon Kataf Local Government Council of Kaduna State, Mr Haruna Kuyet, his son and machete attack of his wife by some criminal elements.

“We condole with the families, community and Zango Kataf Local Government Area of kaduna State over this development. Our hearts go to the family, community and the entire Zango Kataf people. We pray for the repose of their souls.

“The district head was a peace maker who whose reign we adjudged to be fair and just to all. He was known for his uprightness and sincerity and so did not deserve to die in the manner his attackers killed him and his lovely son. Their deaths must not be in vain.

“This callous and insensitive action is reprehensible. It is regrettable that this came at a time peace had returned to the area.

“The intention of the attackers is yet unknown to us even as we are compelled to believe that their premeditated action was intended to cause ethno-religious disharmony in our area.

“We wish to further state that all evidence and information available to us are pointing to the fact that the killings are clear cases of assassination.

“While not trying to indict or exonerate anyone, we call on the security agencies to probe these killings thoroughly.

“Besides, we task the security agencies to probe the killings with neutrality, with the view to bringing the culprits to book. All hands must be on deck to track and arrest the killers and soon, too.”