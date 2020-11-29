Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

As part of efforts to reduce the high rate of kidnapping and armed robbery in the country, a new mobile device ‘PrimeAlert Lifesafer’ has been unveiled.

The device, according to the group, will also help tackle any emergency situation.

The group said the device, which is aimed at bridging the gap between emergencies and response, provides rescue service for Nigerians when in distress or danger.

At the formal launch of the app in Abuja, the Chief Executive Officer, PrimeAlert Secure Ltd , Hon. Tony Nwulu, said the core mission of the organisation is to keep Nigerians safe anytime and anywhere.

He stated that the device will engage core emergency responders in the country, including the police, fire service, medicals and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to deliver notification of location-based crime reporting.

He added that the country cannot continue with unwarranted killings and spilling of innocent Nigerians’ blood on a daily basis.

Nwulu explained that the organisation would be working in collaboration with all agencies charged with the responsibility of handling emergency cases.

According to him, “Our mission is to keep Nigerians safe. With PrimeAlert, help is just a button away in your homes, offices and schools and be assured that response will come to you.

“What we have done as an organisation is to bridge that gap and delay that you will always have when you are calling for help.

“With just a push on that button, we will send an ambulance to you with well-trained emergency medical personnel and our ambulances are well-equipped”.

Nwulu said the organisation has acquired fire service trucks that would combat fire incident in any part of the country.

He said the objective is to promote and enhance public safety just as he called on Nigerians to take active part in rebuilding Nigeria’s emergency and response system to end the attacks.