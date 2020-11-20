The Chairman of Oriade Local Government in Osun State, Olubunmibi Obeisun, has been reported to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly stealing N193 million from the council.

A civil society group, Centre for Transparency in Governance, made the report through a petition to the anti-graft agency, dated November 6.

According to the petitioners, Mr Obeisun stole the money by duplicating contract projects, inflating contract costs and altering receipts.

“We want EFCC to commence immediate investigation into the alleged criminal financial mismanagement levelled against Olubunmibi Ezekiel Obeisun for his three years tenure of office from 2018 to November, 2020 for possible prosecution for financial crimes,” the petitioners stated.

“All the actions of the Local Government Chairman are contrary to the spirit of democratic ethos and value and social justice contract with the people of the Council area and this has a serious negative impact on the life of the masses in the area.”

When PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday asked Mr Obeisun to comment on the allegations, he told our reporter on the telephone: “I am in a meeting. Please call me back.”

He did not respond to subsequent calls and text messages from the reporter.