A non-government organisation (NGO), House of Justice (HOJ) in collaboration with Resilient Aid & Dialogue Initiative (RADi) and Kunak Foundation has planned to raise N100m to support the rebuilding of homes, livelihood, and education of victims of attacks and killings in Southern Kaduna.

In a press briefing in Kaduna at the weekend, the Chief Executive Officer, HOJ, Gloria Mabeiam Ballason, said the funds are to be raised under the Southern Kaduna Resilience Fund (SKARF) Project.

In a statement jointly signed by Ballason and Alheri Bawa Magaji, Co-founder, Resilient Aid & Dialogue Initiative (RADi) and Bavoshiya Gloria Nyan of Kunak Foundation, the group said from December 1, 2020, to November 30, 2021, the House of Justice and its 6,477 partners across 25 countries, will raise N100m to support the rebuilding of homes, livelihood, and education in Southern Kaduna.

It was stated that the House of Justice as an organisation is committed to 5-year education support from January 2021 to December 2025 as its corporate social responsibility.

“As a public interest firm, we understand that our pursuit of justice in the courtroom will make no meaning if the bond of humanity outside the courts is broken.

“It is in the light of this that House of Justice leads the Southern Kaduna Resilience Fund (SKARF) Project as an effort to join in rebuilding the communities, restore livelihoods and education for the children of the affected areas.

Ballason said assessment carried out has shown that the biggest need and priority of the victims in Southern Kaduna, is to be able to return to their homes, stressing that as it stands, residents of over 100 communities have been sacked and bandits and marauders have occupied those territories.

