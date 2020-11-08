By Bashir Bello – Kano

Not fewer than 200 patients including children with different ear and hearing problems have been treated and rescued from developing deafness through medical interventions by a charitable group, Suleiman Hearing and Educational Foundation.

The Foundation’s Director, Hearing Mission, Dr. Abdulmajid Suleiman disclosed this while carrying out a medical outreach in collaboration with the Muhammadu Buhari Specialist hospital in Kano over the weekend.

Dr. Suleiman said the 200 patients were out of the over 1,500 patients who beseiged the facility from neighbouring states to benefit from the medical outreach.

He further said the target of the foundation was to reach out to 5,000 patients but was constrained due to it resources challenges.

According to him, “In line with our mission to within five years support 5,000 Nigerians living with hearing disability, Suleiman Hearing and Educational Foundation in partnership with Muhamadu Buhari Specialist Hospital Kano conducted the first ear camp for the people of Kano State and others who came from neighbouring states.

“The outreach is a one day camp. To this end, more than 1,500 patients were grouped and screened. 200 were given interventions which include hearing aids, ear clinical procedures and free drugs.

“Others were given future appointments depending on when we have resources to support them.

“And among them 300 patients require hearing aids, 50 patients require Tympanoplasty surgery to correct their hearing loss and 12 children require cochlear implantation.

“The foundation appeal to well meaning Nigerians to support our course of reducing people living with deafness in Nigeria,” Dr. Suleiman said.

Earlier, the Acting Medical Director, Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital, Dr. Jamila Muu’ta commended the group for the gesture which she said will go a long way to alleviate the suffering of the people.



