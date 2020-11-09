A NON-GOVERNMENTAL Organisation (NGO), Better Living Foundation and Capacity Development (BLFCD), has stressed the need for Ondo State government to implement laws relating to protection of girl-child in the state.

The BLFCD Executive Director, Mrs. Margaret Adedeji, said this, yesterday, at an event in Akure, the state capital, to mark the International Day of the Girl-Child.

Adedeji, who lamented that the girl-child is exposed to series of danger in the society without any measures put in place to protect and ensure her safety, however, noted that there had been laws but urged enactment of other stricter laws in the light of contemporary development.

According to her: “The way forward is to move from the talk and into action. We want to see all our demands on violence against women come to bear in our policies and constitution.”

Similarly, the BLFCD Chairman, Board of Directors, Pastor John Adedeji, said everyone has important role to play in helping female children achieve the basic necessities of survival and development, saying: “It is everyone’s duty, the parents, government, teachers and even the church and the mosques. We all need to network together to empower these children. You may train your children at home, what about in the school?

“We should make sure we empower them spiritually, physically and educationally,” he said, reiterating that the negligent conducts against them must change. Officials of the NGO trained the girl children present at the event on salient security tips like what to do when in danger.