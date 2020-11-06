The Control Cancer Initiative Nigeria (CCIN), a non-governmental organisation, is set to screen 200 high-risk men for Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) as part of activities to mark the ‘Movember’ Male Cancer Awareness Campaign.







The ‘Movember’ campaign is a global annual initiative held in November to create awareness and raise funds for men-related health issues such as mental illness, suicide prevention, prostate and testicular cancers. Speaking on the initiative, President and Co-Founder of CCIN, Sunday Okutachi, said CCIN is committed to promoting early detection of cancer in men.







“This year, we are screening at least 200 high-risk men for PSA at select locations in the country at no charge as a way of emphasising the importance of early detection. We are calling on well-meaning Nigerians to support our mission and be part of the solution to defeating cancer in our country,” he added.