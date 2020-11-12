A legislative aide to the deputy speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Kingsley Obasi, has been shot dead by unknown Gunmen.

It was gathered that the legislative assistant to the Deputy Speaker was trailed on Wednesday night while on his way home before he was killed.

One of his colleagues, Thomas Eluu who is also a legislative aide to Deputy Leader of the House Kingsley Ikoro, confirmed the incident on his Facebook wall on Wednesday night.

“My colleague at Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Kingsley Obasi, who happens to be a Legislative Aide to the Deputy Speaker (was) shot dead today by unknown men,” he wrote.

A member of the deceased’s family confirmed the development on Thursday morning in Abakaliki.

Kingsley Obasi was said to be planning his wedding. It was also reported that his killers made away with his money and other valuable items.

The source described the incident as ”robbery gone bad” and not politically motivated.

The family source, who pleaded for anonymity, said: “Yes, he was the one . I don’t think it was politically motivated. I think it was a case of robbery gone bad”.

“As the robbers were about to move, he was said to be shouting ‘it is armed robbers oo. It is armed robbers ooo’, then they shot him”

The police spokesman in the state confirmed the incident, saying they are investigating the incident with a view to bringing culprits to book.

