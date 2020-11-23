Gunmen on Monday invaded the staff quarters of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria and abducted a staff of the school.

While confirming the development, ABU Zaria in a statement, the school’s spokesman, Awwalu Umaru, said the incident took place at the Sardauna Crescent on the university’s main campus.

According to ChannelsTV, the gunmen escaped with the lecturer and his family but a swift response by the Police who chased them to Dasuwar Da’a village, a community bordering the university, saw the gunmen releasing the wife and daughter, the statement further noted.

The school said it has informed the Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed and other security agencies about the incident, quoting the Vice-Chancellor of the school, Prof Kabir Bala, as calling for calm among residents of the university community.

Here is a statement from the school below