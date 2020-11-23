gunmen

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Gunmen on Monday invaded the house of a staff member of the Ahmadu Bello University, ABU ,Zaria and abducted him and his family.

The wife and daughter were, however, released after an exchange of fire between the gunmen and security operatives

The staff was residing at Sardauna Crescent, Area BZ, ABU Main Campus, Samaru, Zaria.

“They went away with him, along with his wife and daughter,”Malam Auwalu Umar, ,the ABU Director, Public Affairs Directorate stated.

According to Umar, ” the University Security Division quickly informed the operatives of the Police Intelligence Response Team that advanced to the scene following the distress call.

There was an exchange of fire between the kidnappers and the mobile police operatives. When it was clear that they would be overpowered, the kidnappers ran into the bush along with the victims.”

“As the police went after them up to Kasuwar Da’a village bordering the University, the kidnappers then released the wife and the daughter and went away with the husband. Some empty shells were recovered from the scene.

The Inspector General of Police and other security agencies, as well as all relevant government establishments have been duly informed of the unfortunate incident.”

“The Vice-Chancellor urges the University community to remain calm and vigilant to avoid the recurrence of the incident,” he said

Vanguard News Nigeria