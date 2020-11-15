***shoot another person

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

A lecturer and his two children were abducted by gunmen at the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic Zaria, Kaduna State at the weekend.

Journalists were told that the gunmen stormed the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic on the outskirts of Zaria, abducted the 3 persons and shot one other person.

“The incident took place on Saturday night as students were resuming after the COVID-19 lockdown,” according to a source.

The Rector of the Polytechnic, Kabir Abdullahi, also confirmed the incident, saying the gunmen came into the institution around 9 pm.

“One of the lecturers was abducted along with two of his children,” he said.

“The lecturer is Bello Atiku, who is also the Head of Department of Computer Engineering of the school,” he said.

“Another staff of the school, Sanusi Hassan was shot in the hand and narrowly escaped being taken away by the kidnappers.”

“Hassan was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.”

“I was in Kaduna when the Chief Security Officer of the college called me and informed me about the attack.

“It is true that suspected armed bandits have kidnapped one of my staff, Engineer Bello Atiku who is the Head of Department, Computer Engineering of the school.”

“He was also kidnapped along with two children to an unknown destination.”

He said the institution was porous, had no fence which had exposed the polytechnic community to danger.

“Despite the vast land and the nearby forest, the polytechnic is still unfenced, a situation that poses risk to us,” he said.

The Police in Kaduna are yet to issue a statement on the kidnap incidence.

