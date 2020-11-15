Daily News

Gunmen abduct polytechnic lecturer, two children

By
0
gunmen-abduct-polytechnic-lecturer,-two-children
Views: Visits 0

Gunmen abducted a lecturer and two children of a member of staff of the Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic Zaria, Kaduna State, on Saturday.

The Secretary, Information and Protocol Unit of the polytechnic, Abdullahi Shehu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview on Sunday that the victims were abducted from their homes located within the institution.

He said that the father of the two abducted children was injured by the gunmen and was receiving treatment at Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria.

Mr Shehu said the kidnapped lecturer teaches at the School of Engineering, Department of Electrical and Electronics of the polytechnic.

The spokesperson of Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the incident and said police operatives had been deployed to secure the area, track the perpetrators and rescue the victims.

(NAN)

PT Mag Campaign AD

Kenya: Exposed – Limits of State and Public Trust During the Covid-19 Pandemic in Kenya

Previous article

Shettima heads APC Cross River North Campaign Council for by-election

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News