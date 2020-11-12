Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers yesterday attacked a bullion van in Ajah area of Lagos State and made away with millions of naira.

The attack lasted for several minutes until the robbers accomplished their mission and fled. Eyewitnesses who captured the incident on camera said one person was killed in the attack that took place around 3:30p.m. at Ado road in Ajah.

There was sporadic shooting as the robbers, numbering five, broke open the bullion van and carted away the large sums of money inside. The robbers rained bullets on the bullion van to unlock the van before carting away the money.

A video of the scene showed the robbers shooting sporadically, leaving a man dead on the road. The bullion van was attacked at the premises of Blenco Supermarket at Ado Road, Ajah.

The gunmen were also said to have also attacked a water tanker, forcing the driver and motor-boy to scamper for safety.

Footages showed the attacked armoured Toyota Hilux van ridden with bullets, which appeared not to penetrate it. The assailants shot at the tyres to stop the vehicle, and also the lock of the cash storage.

An unidentified okada man was hit by a stray bullet. His lifeless body laid inches away from his motorcycle. It was unclear if the policemen conveying the money were killed or severely injured.

As at press time yesterday, the Lagos State police command was yet to react to the incident.

