Gunmen have killed two persons at Maigiginya community of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The attacked occurred on Tuesday at around 3 a.m.

A resident, who did not want to be named, said the gunmen injured two residents before fleeing.

The dead victims were identified as Nasiru Yahaya and Isah Bature. Those injured are Magaji Goma and Zurkhalaini Alhassan.

The gunmen also carted away foodstuff.

The Kaduna State Commissioner Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the killing.

According to him, the gunmen who attacked the community were fleeing from security agents who had earlier foiled their planned attack on the Kaduna-Abuna highway late Monday night.

“The state government has been informed that troops of the Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS) late Monday night successfully repelled armed bandits on the Kaduna-Abuja Road.

“The armed bandits appeared along the pipeline axis of Kakau general area in an attempt to strike, when troops engaged and repelled them with superior fire power.

“Many of the bandits escaped into the forest with gunshot wounds, having been denied freedom of action. When troops cleared the road for traffic, it was discovered that a driver was hit by the bandits who were fleeing the location. Also, two buses ran into a ditch resulting in injuries to some passengers, who were rushed to the hospital by the security operatives.

“The government was also briefed that the armed bandits, in frustration at being denied freedom of action, attacked Maiginginya village in Igabi local government area at around 3 a.m and killed two persons, Nasiru Yahaya and Isah Bature. They also injured the duo of Magaji Goma and Zurkhalaini Alhassan,” he said.

Mr Aruwan added that security agencies foiled another attack by bandits on Tuesday long Zaria-Funtua Road in Giwa Local Government Area.

He said two injured persons were rescued and rushed to the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika.

“Operatives are still carrying out aggressive patrols in the general area.”

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai praised the troops for the bravery and courage exhibited in repelling the bandits,” he said. “The Kaduna State Government is in constant touch with the Federal Government, military, police, Department of State Services and relevant security agencies towards enhancing security of life and property.”