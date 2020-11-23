A day after bandits released nine abducted students of the French Department of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, gunmen have invaded the institution and kidnapped a lecturer.

According to a statement by Auwalu Umar, the institution’s Director of Public Affairs, the incident took place at Sardauna crescent on the main campus.

Although he did not mention the name of the lecturer, an online newspaper, Saheliantimes, simply gave his name as “Dr Bako.”

The university spokesperson said the lecturer was initially kidnapped along with his wife and daughter.

He said the wife and daughter were released “when security agents chased the kidnappers into the bush.”

“At about 12:50 a.m. on Monday, 23rd November, 2020, kidnappers invaded the house of a staff member of the university on Sardauna crescent, area BZ, main campus, Samaru, Zaria. They went away with him along with his wife and daughter.

“The University security division quickly informed the operatives of the police intelligence response team that advanced to the scene following the distress call. There was an exchange of fire between the kidnappers and the mobile police operatives. When it was clear that they would be overpowered, the kidnappers ran into the bush along with the victims.

“As the police went after them up to kasuwar Da’a village bothering the university, the kidnappers then released the wife and daughter and went away with the husband. Some empty shells were recovered from the scene.

“The inspector general of police and other security agencies, as well as all relevant government establishments have been duly informed of the unfortunate incident,” the statement read.

Not new to attacks

ABU Zaria has suffered attacks by kidnappers lately.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported the abduction of nine students who were on their way to Lagos for an academic program.

Their abductors reportedly demanded N270 million as ransom. The students were later released after a ransom was paid.

Kaduna, Katsina , Zamfara and Niger States have seen have seen more frequent attacks from bandits in recent years, despite increased security presence in the area.

PREMIUM TIMES recently reported how police officers on a special assignment were kidnapped in Katsina State.

The officers were on their way to Zamfara State from Borno to carry out a special assignment before they were abducted.

They have been released, according to the police.