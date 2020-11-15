File photo of a gunman wearing bullets

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have invaded the staff quarters of Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic Zaria in Kaduna State.

The spokesman of Kaduna State police command, Mohammed Jalige told Channels Television that the gunmen invaded the Polytechnic around 10pm on Saturday and headed straight to the staff quarters where they shot one person and abducted three others.

One of the victims of the attack, Sanusi Hassan was shot while two of his children were kidnapped by the gunmen.

Hassan was shot by the gunmen while trying to escape from being kidnapped.

Another victim of the attack is the Head of Engineering Department, Bello Atiku who was abducted by gunmen.

The incident is coming barely a week after the school resumed for academic activities following a long break as a result of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The police spokesperson, however, assured that security operatives have launched a manhunt of the kidnappers with a view to rescuing the victims and arresting the criminals.

Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic is an institution with its main campus is located along Kaduna-Zaria road with additional campuses at Tudun Wada Gaskiya, and Samaru Kataf, in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.