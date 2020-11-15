The incident took place less than 10 kilometres from the Government House.

A group called Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, SOKAPU, has raised the alarm over the increased cases of kidnapping and other criminal activities on the outskirts of Kaduna metropolis including the recent abduction of six people, five of who are daughters of Istifanus Tiswan, a pastor with Believers Love World, more popularly known as Christ Embassy, in the Karaji surburb of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

A statement from SOKAPU spokesman, Luka Binniyat gave the names of the kidnapped as Faith Tiswan, Godsgift Tiswan, Ruth Tiswan, Damaris Tiswan and Michelle Tiswan. The other victim is Haruna Barde, who escaped violence from his native village to take refuge in Karji as an Internally Displaced Person.

SOKAPU say the kidnappers are yet to make contact with relatives of the kidnapped, adding that kidnapping of their members was almost a daily occurrence.

Binniyat in a statement said, “Kidnapping of our members almost on daily basis has become a source of worry for residents living on the fringes of Buyaya, Maraban Rido, Gonin Gora, Karji and Unguwan Juji, all suburbs of Kaduna that fall under Chikun LGA.

“Many have abandoned their homes to take refuge in safer areas. Meanwhile, natives of Katarma, Chikun ward, in same Chikun LGA are fleeing in droves across Kaduna river and taking refuge with their Gbagyi tribesmen in Sarkin Pawa town, in neighbouring Niger State as a result of fresh assaults over their community.

“These will add to the number of villages that our Gbagyi members have had to abandoned and flee for their dear lives after many of them have been destroyed and captured by Fulani militia in the past one year. Below are the numbers of Ggabyi communities in Kaduna State that are ravaged and destroyed by Fulani militia and occupied by them till date.”

Binniyat said so far, 45 communities have been displaced and occupied by their attackers.

Northern Nigeria has become a foothold for some terrorist outfits, including groups like Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province and others who have made millions off abduction ransom payments in recent years while Christians have been the target of many attacks by the vicious terrorist groups.