By Sunny Nwankwo, Aba

Yet-to-be-identified gunmen have reportedly kidnapped the owner of a popular eatery along the Aba axis of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

The owner who was simply identified as Obinna was kidnapped about 8pm Wednesday while he was about entering his compound.

Unconfirmed reports have it that a Toyota Venza SUV belonging to the victim which the hoodlums drove him away with has been recovered by soldiers of 144 Battalion who swung into action when they got wind of the kidnap incident.

Sources within the Aba Area Command of the Nigeria Police Force said that they were yet-to-be contacted by the family of the victim.

But a military source who spoke anonymously confirmed the incident and recovery of a Toyota Venza SUV which was traced to the victim.

A source who claimed to know the family said that information available to them has it that the victim could have been traced from a place he had gone for a service of song for the dead at Ohabiam axis of Port Harcourt road, off the commercial city center.

The source who stated that the incident has thrown the family into pain and confusion wondered why the hoodlums would target a man it described as an easy-going person.

“He is popularly known as Obinna carburetor because he was in Ala Oji motor spare parts before opening the fast food. He is the owner of New Day Eatery along the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway and has given jobs to many youths. He is a jolly good fellow; an easy-going person who doesn’t want trouble.”

The source said that the abductors at the time of filing the report were yet to reach the family of the victim.