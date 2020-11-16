File photo of a gunman wearing bullets

At least eleven people have been killed and many others injured by bandits suspected to be kidnappers who attacked Albasu village of Sabon Birnin in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State.

The bandits in their large numbers were said to have invaded the community at about 1pm on Monday afternoon, and opened fire on the residents, shooting in different directions, and in the process killed many people, and also rustled cows and other animals belonging to the locals.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, says Security agencies are already pursuing the bandits in the area with a view to arresting them.

READ ALSO: Air Task Force Kills Boko Haram Terrorists In Sambisa Forest

He also disclosed that bandits in a similar operation kidnapped two persons and killed one at Maraban Kajuru in Kajuru local government area on Sunday.

He adds that Governor Nasir El-Rufai has sent condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for the repose of their souls.

Aruwan also said that troops on patrol around Chikun and Kajuru LGAs boundaries found a corpse of an armed bandit who died of gun wounds, while

an AK/47 rifle and other valuables were found beside the decayed corpse.