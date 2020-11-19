The Head of Department of Electrical and Electronics in D.S. Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic, Itori in Ogun State, Mufutau Waliu, has been killed by unknown gunmen.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Waliu, 35, was shot by his assailants while coming out of the institution on Tuesday.

Efforts to fight for his life were unsuccessful as he was confirmed dead at the General Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta, the state capital.

Confirming the sad incident, the public relations officer of the institution, Yinka Adegbite, said the Ogun State Police Command had properly been briefed and they have begun investigations into the killing.

“We heard Mr Waliu was shot by some gunmen while coming out from the campus. He was shot repeatedly before they zoomed off.

“We immediately took necessary steps, alongside the police, by taking him to the State Hospital, Ijaye. Unfortunately, he was confirmed dead at the hospital,” he said. “(The) police are well briefed and they are left to do their investigations for credible findings.

“We have left the police to do their job. They will do the investigation and they will come out with their findings.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said he is convinced that it was an assassination case.

“The aim was to kill him because they trailed (him) to Itori. The Commissioner of Police has ordered an investigation into the incident and we will brief the public with our findings.”