By Onimisi Alao, Yola

An operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and a member of a vigilante group have died during a gun duel in an attack at a residential building in the Adamawa capital, Yola.

Gunmen, who stormed the residence in Mbamba, a community on the outskirts of Yola town in Yola South local government area, also allegedly abducted two PhD students of the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola.

Sources said while the vigilante died on the scene of the attack, the NSCDC official later died of gunshot wounds.

The incident occurred on Thursday when the NSCDC official was yet to die and many reported the attack was at the residence of Adamawa Speaker Iya Abbas.

Some media organisations (not The Nation) reported the attackers went for the Speaker and kidnapped his relations.

But Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Hon Japhet Kefas, told reporters the attack was not at the residence of the Speaker.

He said: “I want to make it clear that nothing like that happened (at the Speaker’s residence). How can you write such a lie about somebody who represents a community and represents the whole Assembly? We are not happy.”

Adamawa Police Command, which had earlier confirmed the attack in Mbamba, did not specify ownership or occupancy of the affected residence.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, said on Sunday the vigilante died at the scene of the attack while the NSCDC official died from wounds he sustained from the gunmen.

Confirming the death of its personnel, Adamawa Command Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC, Mansur Sajor, said the operative, Solomon Joshua, died while medics were battling to save him.

“We understand that some gunmen went to a house to kidnap somebody. Our officer was among security operatives from different outfits drafted there under Operation Farauta. Our officer was shot during an exchange of fire against the kidnappers,” he said.

Contacted on the reported abduction of its students, Vice President in charge of Public Relations of AUN, Prof Abbas Tahir, said the school was not in session and it had not heard about the incident.