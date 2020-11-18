A map showing Kaduna, a state in Nigeria’s north-west region.

Three members of the Kaduna State Vigilante Service have been killed by bandits in the Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The vigilantes, according to the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan were ambushed by bandits on Tuesday night at Dande village while they were on their way from Damba-Kasaya in the Buruku general area.

He gave the identities of the deceased as Alison Musa, Dauda Audu and Ishaya Sarki, while those injured are Ayuba Tanko and Doza Adamu

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condoled with the families of the victims, praying for the repose of their souls.

While wishing those that sustained injuries speedy recovery, El-Rufai commended the troops of Operation Thunder Strike for a successful operation around the Kuku area, at the Kagarko Local Government axis of Kaduna-Abuja Road, where they killed some bandits and destroyed their camps.

“I received with gratitude, information that the first airstrikes hit some of the target structures and neutralized some of the bandits, while the second wave of attacks was executed by Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunships which provided close air support to the troops on the ground as they advanced from Kagarko via Kuku into the bandits’ enclave,” he said.

“Similarly, armed bandits on Tuesday opened fire on motorists close to the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) access road, in Igabi local government area. Troops responded and repelled the bandits.”