Two people were Saturday killed at Kugiya market in Bukuru, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

A resident of the area, Jol Philip, who witnessed the killing, said the deceased were killed at a drinking joint on Saturday night

The incident, which occurred on Saturday night, had generated tension in the community thereby prompting the police to deploy armed personnel in the area in order to avert breakdown of law and order.



Meanwhile, the police command in the state has confirmed the incident.

Ubah Ogaba, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the incident to the media on Sunday in Jos.

Mr Ogaba said investigations had begun to unravel those behind the heinous act and bring them to justice.

“Yes, the command is aware of the case of culpable homicide where two persons were found dead at Kugiya Market.

“Immediately, detectives and operational men of the command were deployed to the scene to ensure that there is no break down of law and order.

” Investigation is on to unravel the circumstances behind the death. As we speak, the area is calm,” he said.

He called on residents of the area to be law-abiding and desist from actions that could breach the current peace being enjoyed in the state.

(NAN)