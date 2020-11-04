Rosemary Nwisi, Port Harcourt

Gunmen suspected to be cultists have shot and killed a member of a local vigilante group, simply identified as Saro, in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The incident reportedly happened at Bori Motor Park close to the Bori market Tuesday evening.

The Spokesman of the state police command, Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), confirmed the news in a telephone interview with The Nation on Wednesday but said no arrest has been made, adding that “that investigation has already been opened, assuring that the killers of the victim would be apprehended.”

Earlier a member of the group, “Khana Security Advisory Committee” (khaspac), simply identified as Christopher who broke the news on his social media platform said the victim was one of their commanders.

He narrated how the victim was killed and said, “We were together with Saro when he said he was going to the motor park.

“Shortly after he left, we heard the sound of gunshots, we all moved towards the direction of the sound, as we approached the motor park area we saw Saro lying in the pool of his blood, he was apparently killed by the gunshot we heard, but his killers had fled the scene by the time we got there.”