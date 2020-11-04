By Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

Gunmen have killed one of the commanders of a local vigilante group, Khana Security Planning and Advisory Committee, identified as Saro.

Saro, an indigene of the Luawii community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers, was reportedly shot dead on Tuesday night in front of the Bori main motor park.

A member of the group, who spoke in confidence, said their murdered colleague was on his way to board a vehicle to Port Harcourt when the gunmen accosted him.

He said shortly after the deceased left for the motor park, they heard a gunshot only for them to find him dead.

The source said: “Yesterday, one of our commanders, who were all together at our barracks in the evening later decided to go back to Port Harcourt and as he was moving to the motor park, opposite the main park, the next thing we heard were gunshots.

“So we tried to get to where the shooting happened, as we got there, we saw Saro lying down and he said somebody shot him.

“Some people who saw the incident and identified the people said the name of the boy who shot is Stanley with his friends who we don’t know their names.

“The people said they saw him with an AK47, he is the one that shot the guy”.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni confirmed the incident.

He said Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, ordered an investigation into the crime to identify the perpetrators and bringing them to book.