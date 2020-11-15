By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

Suspected kidnappers have shot a staff of Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, Malam Sanusi Hassan and abducted two of his children.

They also kidnapped Head of Computer Engineering Department, Engineer Bello Atiku.

The Nation gathered the gunmen invaded the school premises on Saturday night and headed straight to the staff quarters where they abducted the persons and shot one.

Confirming the incident, the Polytechnic Rector, Engineer Kabir Abdullahi, said the bandits gained entrance into the school around 9pm on Saturday.

According to him: “I was in Kaduna when the Chief Security Officer of the College called me and informed me about the attack.

“It is true that suspected armed bandits have kidnapped one of my staff, Engineer Bello Atiku who is the Head of Department, Computer Engineering of the school.

“He was also kidnapped along with two children to an unknown destination.”

Abdullahi also confirmed Hassan, was shot in the hand while he narrowly escaped being kidnapped and has been rushed to hospital for medical attention.

He attributed the incident to the porous nature of the school, which he said, exposes the polytechnic community to unforeseen dangers.

The Rector said the Polytechnic has an unfenced vast land and abundant forest, which poses risk to members of the school’s community.

He however appealed to the Polytechnic community to remain calm as security operatives were on top of the situation.

The incident is coming on the heel of resumption of the school after a long break necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also confirming the incident, Kaduna State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Jalige, said the Police were on top of the situation.

According to him: “We are combing the area with a view to rescuing the victims and arresting the culprits. So, we are on top of the situation.”