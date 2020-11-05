Gunmen, in the early hours of Wednesday, November 4, 2020, stormed a community in Abuja, shooting a man and abducting his wife.

The incident happened in Gwagwa community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the kidnapped victim has been identified as Grace Ameh.

According to reports, the gunmen invaded the couple’s residence, shot the man and whisked Grace away to an unknown destination.

“Mrs. Grace Ameh was abducted. Her husband who happened to be at home with her was shot by the gunmen. However, he has been rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment. We need help against these kidnappers and men of the underworld. The government should do something fast to avoid further crisis.” a source told The Nation.

Spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, ASP Mariam Yusuf, who confirmed the incident, said it happened in Gwagwa, adding that police detectives have launched a manhunt for the gunmen to rescue the victim.

“The incident happened in Gwagwa. Efforts have been launched to rescue the victim and apprehend the perpetrators”. she said.

Like this: Like Loading...