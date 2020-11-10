The crime wave in Edo State has taken a new turn as the younger brother to Comrade Philip Shaibu, the state’s Deputy Governor, Frederick Shaibu, was kidnapped by gunmen at Irhiri, Benin City.

It was gathered that Mr Shaibu was kidnapped at about 7 am, while the gun-toting kidnappers left his children in the car, bewildered.

Irhiri, where the kidnapping took place, is a few metres away from the Ogba Zoo, where Mr Osa Ehanire, manager of the zoo and younger brother to the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, was kidnapped sometimes ago, with the Ogba River serving as the getaway route for the men of the underworld, operating with speed boats.

According to available information, the kidnappers were yet to make any contact with the Shaibus as at the time of filing this report.

A family source who confirmed the incident on condition of anonymity disclosed that the kidnappers “attacked him and took him away. It happened at around 7 am when he was going to drop his children in school. The children were left by the gunmen and they took their father away. But the incident has been reported to security agencies, they have not made any contact with the family.”

“It is believed that the kidnappers came through the river because people who saw the incident said they went through the bushes in that area that leads to the riverside. Security agencies have been informed and they are doing everything possible to ensure that he is released unhurt and be reunited with his family,” The family source revealed.

The Edo State Police Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuzor, said, “I am not aware of this development yet but I will find out.”

The Street Journal/Nigerian Tribune

