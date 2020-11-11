By Snejana Farberov For Dailymail.com

Published: 11:25 EST, 11 November 2020 | Updated: 12:30 EST, 11 November 2020

A former Pennsylvania middle school gym teacher has pleaded guilty to statutory sexual assault charges for repeatedly having sex with her 14-year-old student over a seven-month period.

Rochelle Cressman, 33, appeared in court on Tuesday and entered guilty pleas to three statutory sexual assault counts, each one carrying a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

At the time of her arrest in May 2019, the veteran Titusville Middle School physical education teacher was charged with 66 criminal counts,

Pennsylvania gym teacher Rochelle Cressman, 33, has entered guilty pleas to three statutory sexual assault counts, each one carrying a sentence of up to 20 years

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors have agreed to drop the other 63 criminal counts against Cressman, and recommend a minimum sentence of six years and a maximum of 12 years, followed by 10 years of probation, reported The Meadville Tribune.

Cressman could be sentenced to up to 12 years in prison for having sex with her middle school student twice a week for eight months

According to a probable cause affidavit, Cressman was the one who initiated a sexual relationship with her 14-year-old student that lasted from September 2018 through April 2018.

Pennsylvania State Police said the woman and the teen engaged in sex acts twice a week at Cressman’s then-home in Oil Creek Township and at a residence in Titusville.

Cressman repeatedly warned the victim ‘to not tell anyone of the relationship and threatened to harm herself and him if anyone were to find out,’ according to the filing cited by Times Observer.

Cressman had worked at the middle school from 2009 until April of last year, when she was arrested after police learned of her misconduct. She formally resigned in May.

Cressman was a gym teacher at Titusville Middle School in May 2019 when she was arrested for repeatedly having sex with her 14-year-old student

The disgraced teacher was initially charged with 10 counts of statutory sexual assault; 10 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with person less than 16 years old; unlawful contact with a minor — sexual offenses; endangering the welfare of children; corruption of minors; 42 counts of indecent assault — person less than 16 years of age; and terroristic threats.

Cressman remains free on $75,000 bond. She is due back in court for her sentencing in February.

As part of the plea agreement, she will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life.