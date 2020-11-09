By Nduka Chiejina, Abuja

Experts have raised the alarm that half of all the fire incidents around the world are related to smoking.

This is because about 250,000 people around the world fall asleep while smoking.

The stakeholders committed to reducing the risk of tobacco smoking made this revelation at a virtual meeting which centred around the importance of tobacco harm reduction for global health; estimating the harms of nicotine products in the 21st century; and who politicians should listen to when developing tobacco policy.

Speaking at the virtual session, a Neuro Psycho Pharmacologist from England, Prof David Nutt said cigarette smoking is more dangerous than vaping as it is responsible for between seven to eight million deaths annually.

Prof David Nutt noted that reducing the harm associated with tobacco smoking, does not translate to the eradication of products or behaviours of consumers.

Also speaking at the meeting, a Health Expert Fiona Pattern said that time had come for global leaders to begin to come up with measures to reduce the harm caused by smoking.