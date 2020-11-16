By Justin Enriquez For Dailymail.com

The Schuyler Sisters certainly got to work in the greatest city in the world.

The Broadway cast of Hamilton was seen pre-taping their Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance in New York City on Sunday afternoon.

Several of the cast were seen in face masks and kept a safe social distance from one another for the number outside of the Richard Rodgers Theater on Broadway.

It remains unknown what songs they will be performing from the smash-hit soundtrack but as The Schuyler Sisters were seen in costume it definitely seems as if they will be doing the song that is their namesake.

The trio of actresses – including Krystal Joy Brown who plays Eliza and Aubin Wise who plays Peggy – were seen in their signature pastel-colored frocks as they played it up for the cameras.

They were also joined by actors Marc delaCruz and Fergie L. Philippe as well as several members of the ensemble.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade is an annual holiday tradition but will be a bit different this year as it will be adhering to social distancing guidelines.

In previous years the parade route for floats and performers was two-and-a-half miles but this year it has been shortened to just one city block down 34th street.

The iconic giant balloons will now be handled by a few select people while driven by utility vehicles instead of the usual crowd.

The cast of Hamilton will not be the only Broadway cast hitting the streets as the casts of Mean Girls, Jagged Little Pill and Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations are also pretaping their performances.

There will also be several other music performances including one from original Hamilton castmember Leslie Odom Jr.

History has its eyes: Hamilton – written by Lin-Manuel Miranda – was a huge hit on Broadway and eventually toured around the world

Legendary country artist Dolly Parton will lead the rest of the performances including Patti LaBelle, Tori Kelly, Bebe Rexha, Jordin Sparks, Lauren Alaina, Ally Brooke and CNCO.

Hamilton – written by Lin-Manuel Miranda – was a huge hit on Broadway and eventually toured around the world.

It was also the talk of the summer as the play was filmed in 2016 and released on Disney+ on July 3rd.

The 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade can be seen on Thursday, November 26 on NBC.