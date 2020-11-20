World News

Hand Tally of Georgia Ballots Reaffirms Biden’s Win

By
0
hand-tally-of-georgia-ballots-reaffirms-biden’s-win
Views: Visits 3

The audited vote totals showed that Joe Biden defeated President Trump in the state by 12,284 votes.

Terminally Ill Man Calls to Confess to 1995 Murder, Alabama Police Say

Previous article

Will Lara Trump Be the Next Trump on a Ballot?

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News