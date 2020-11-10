Adorable Angels beat Imo Grasshoppers in their Match Day 10 fixture of the Handball Premier League at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

In-form Adorable Angels have continued their fine run at the Handball Premier League taking place at the indoor sports hall of the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The team from Ilorin now top the league table for the women after a well-deserved 29-27 win over the experienced Imo Grasshoppers.

With the match day 10 victory, Adorable Angels made it four wins in four matches at the league.

The Abuja derby between Safety Babes and Defender Babes was another juicy encounter in the women’s fixture.

In the end, the FRSC team got maximum points with a 35-31 victory.

Former champions, Plateau Peacocks needed to win to stay relevant and they did just that by beating Seasiders Babes 31-35

In the men’s game, Niger United finally won their first match of the campaign, recording a 35-25 win over Plateau Vipers.

The former league champions had lost seven of their matches consecutively and hoped to win their remaining games at the league to protect their prestige.

On the other hand, defending champions Kano Pillars had a comfortable 30-15 win over Delta Force while Safety Shooters beat struggling Borno Spiders 22-17.

In other results, Rima Strikers defeated Kada Stars 38-24 and COAS Shooters edged Confluence Stars 27-26.

Match Day 10 Results

Women’s Category

Adorable Angels 29 Imo Grasshoppers 27

Plateau Peacocks 22 Seasider Babes 17

Defender Babes 31 Safety Babes 35

Men’s Category

Niger United 35 Plateau Vipers 25

Delta Force 15 Kano Pillars 30

Kada Stars 24 Rima Strikers 38

Confluence Stars 26 COAS Shooters 27

Borno Spiders 19 Safety Shooters 28